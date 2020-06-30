All apartments in Tampa
1714 W. Nassau Ave

1714 West Nassau Street · No Longer Available
Location

1714 West Nassau Street, Tampa, FL 33607
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Hyde Park 3 bedroom Close to U.T & Downtown - This 3 bedroom home is located in the North Hyde Park area east of Howard Avenue and will be available December 1, 2019. Convenient access to the interstate, downtown, Cross Town and University of Tampa features an open floorplan, off street parking and fenced yard with large patio area. Washer and Dryer included. Students and pets are welcome but no Vouchers. Professionally owned and operated. For more information or to set up a showing PLEASE TEXT Jerry King at 813-417-0173

(RLNE4396843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 W. Nassau Ave have any available units?
1714 W. Nassau Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 W. Nassau Ave have?
Some of 1714 W. Nassau Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 W. Nassau Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1714 W. Nassau Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 W. Nassau Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 W. Nassau Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1714 W. Nassau Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1714 W. Nassau Ave offers parking.
Does 1714 W. Nassau Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 W. Nassau Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 W. Nassau Ave have a pool?
No, 1714 W. Nassau Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1714 W. Nassau Ave have accessible units?
No, 1714 W. Nassau Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 W. Nassau Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 W. Nassau Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

