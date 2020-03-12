All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE

1705 W Louisiana Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1705 W Louisiana Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in the Wellswood neighborhood of Tampa. You'll enjoy the spacious open floorplan, neutral colors, tray ceilings and modern light fixtures. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast bar, and Kenmore stainless appliances. This home has a true owner's suite complete with a custom closet and master bathroom with double sinks, large shower/tub and bidet. The spacious great room has a wood-burning fireplace and many windows to provide lots of light. French doors (with built-in blinds) lead to the oversized, covered and screened lanai which is spacious and has upgraded tile flooring. The backyard offers a tranquil and private space to relax and get away from it all. Two A/C units for your comfort and new washer and dryer. This home is walking distance from Tampa Catholic High School, minutes from St. Joseph Hospital and Raymond James Stadium, centrally located to downtown Tampa, the Riverwalk, Lowery Park Zoo, Tampa International Airport, both University of Tampa and University of South Florida, the beaches and many other attractions as well as major employers. INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawn maintenance, security system with fire alarm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have any available units?
1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have?
Some of 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 W LOUISIANA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
