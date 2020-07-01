All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE

16417 Enclave Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16417 Enclave Village Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Condo! 2 bed 2 bath condo at PROMENADE AT TAMPA PALMS. Rent includes water with court Yard view. The unit is on the second floor. All appliances included, including full size washer and dryer. Screened in Patio with a storage room. Tampa Palms has all the amenities including a clubhouse w/ fitness facility, swimming pool, and tennis courts. It is conveniently located off I-75 at Bruce B. Downs, around shops, restaurants Wit in minutes drive to USF, USAA, Moffit, and University hospitals. Background, Eviction & Credit checks on all tenants 18 years and older. Unit is available for quick move-in. Please submit proof of income and copy of photo ID with completed application and fee. There is a $75.00 set up fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College