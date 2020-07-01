16417 ENCLAVE VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful Condo! 2 bed 2 bath condo at PROMENADE AT TAMPA PALMS. Rent includes water with court Yard view. The unit is on the second floor. All appliances included, including full size washer and dryer. Screened in Patio with a storage room. Tampa Palms has all the amenities including a clubhouse w/ fitness facility, swimming pool, and tennis courts. It is conveniently located off I-75 at Bruce B. Downs, around shops, restaurants Wit in minutes drive to USF, USAA, Moffit, and University hospitals. Background, Eviction & Credit checks on all tenants 18 years and older. Unit is available for quick move-in. Please submit proof of income and copy of photo ID with completed application and fee. There is a $75.00 set up fee.