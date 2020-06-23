All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

1641 W SNOW CIRCLE

1641 W Snow Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1641 W Snow Cir, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Incredible opportunity to lease one of the rarest properties in all of Tampa Bay, with the best view in Hyde Park Village and arguably all of Tampa! Walk into the largest and only three bedroom condo in the complex through the wide double doors, beautiful kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, drawer microwave, range hood, beautiful island with breakfast bar, and dining area with a view of the Village. Living room with vaulted ceiling, built in shelves, tons of natural light, sliding glass doors onto the large open balcony all with that stunning view. Master bedroom with a private balcony, walk in closet with California style shelving, master bath with double sinks, separate stand up shower, and jetted bathtub. The guest bathroom also has a jetted tub, the third bedroom also boasts a walk in closet and two large windows that showcase that amazing view of the Village. Walk to all that Hyde Park has to offer, Buddy Brew, Wine Exchange, Timpano, and Cinebistro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE have any available units?
1641 W SNOW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE have?
Some of 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1641 W SNOW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 W SNOW CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
