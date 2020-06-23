1641 W SNOW CIRCLE

Amenities

Incredible opportunity to lease one of the rarest properties in all of Tampa Bay, with the best view in Hyde Park Village and arguably all of Tampa! Walk into the largest and only three bedroom condo in the complex through the wide double doors, beautiful kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, drawer microwave, range hood, beautiful island with breakfast bar, and dining area with a view of the Village. Living room with vaulted ceiling, built in shelves, tons of natural light, sliding glass doors onto the large open balcony all with that stunning view. Master bedroom with a private balcony, walk in closet with California style shelving, master bath with double sinks, separate stand up shower, and jetted bathtub. The guest bathroom also has a jetted tub, the third bedroom also boasts a walk in closet and two large windows that showcase that amazing view of the Village. Walk to all that Hyde Park has to offer, Buddy Brew, Wine Exchange, Timpano, and Cinebistro.