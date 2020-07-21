All apartments in Tampa
16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT
16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT

16311 Newbury Palms Court · No Longer Available
Location

16311 Newbury Palms Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come and check out this adorable 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 car garage townhome located in a gated community in Tampa Palms. Spacious Living Room with a downstairs Powder Room and a Laundry Room, Kitchen/Family Room Combination, overseeing Backyard Screened Lanai. Additional Bonus Loft could be used as a third Bedroom or Office. The Community is well maintained and managed, new shingle roofs have been installed in year 2018-19. The inside and outside of the building have also been repainted. The upstairs carpets are new! Well established landscaping. A-Rated School District, closer to USF, YMCA, LA Fitness, Publix, BJ's WHolesale Club, and many other shops, restaurants and the I-75. This is New Tampa Living made Affordable! Make it Yours Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT have any available units?
16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT have?
Some of 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT offers parking.
Does 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT have a pool?
No, 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT have accessible units?
No, 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT has units with dishwashers.
