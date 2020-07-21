16311 NEWBURY PALMS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Come and check out this adorable 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 car garage townhome located in a gated community in Tampa Palms. Spacious Living Room with a downstairs Powder Room and a Laundry Room, Kitchen/Family Room Combination, overseeing Backyard Screened Lanai. Additional Bonus Loft could be used as a third Bedroom or Office. The Community is well maintained and managed, new shingle roofs have been installed in year 2018-19. The inside and outside of the building have also been repainted. The upstairs carpets are new! Well established landscaping. A-Rated School District, closer to USF, YMCA, LA Fitness, Publix, BJ's WHolesale Club, and many other shops, restaurants and the I-75. This is New Tampa Living made Affordable! Make it Yours Today!