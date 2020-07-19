15906 Benton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Tampa Palms 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom!!! - This single story home features 4 bedrooms + Den, 3 full baths, 2 car garage, and 2153 heated square feet that sits on a private cul-de-sac street on an amazing over sized lot. This home was built in 1992 with new interior and exterior paint. This home features a small enclosed outdoor kitchen, large covered lanai and lots of back yard! Textured ceilings, alarm system available, faux wood blinds and raised panel doors. Two car garage with attic stairs, irrigation system and painted garage floor. Laundry room is vinyl floor, built in shelves, Maytag Dryer and GE washer.



Bath 1 is tiled, tub/shower combination, mica cream tops, and European style cabinets. Bedroom 1 has berber carpet and ceiling fan with light. Kitchen is tiled, white European style cabinets with mica tops, LG stainless steel refrigerator with freezer on bottom. Bosch stainless steel smooth top range, Whirlpool stainless steel microwave, and GE Profile dishwasher. Black corian double sink, 2 pantries, one closet and one walk-in. Pass through from kitchen to family rom. Bedroom 2 is berber carpet, ceiling fan with light. Bedroom 3 has ceiling paddle fan and large walk-in closet. Bath 2 has tub/shower, tiled, mica tops, European style cabinets, and linen closet. Formal dining area carpeted, chandelier, French door to lanai, closet.



Enclosed grill patio area that s tiled, with Jenn-air grill and sink, slider to lanai. Large lanai, covered with two ceiling fans, tiled. Den has parquet flooring, ceiling fan w/light, built-in book shelves, French door. Family room has parquet floors and paddle ceiling fan. Master suite has berber carpet, trey ceiling, shutters on windows, French door to lanai. Master bath has separate toilet area, walk-in closet, tub, separate walk-in shower, and European style cabinets with mica tops.

Located in Tremont village and just minutes from A-rated Tampa Palms

Elementary school. You also have access to Compton Park which features a junior size Olympic pool and spa, four tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, two soccer fields, playground and a weight room.



Lawn care is included with the rent!!!



No pets per owner



To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net



Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.



