Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15906 Benton Court

15906 Benton Court · No Longer Available
Location

15906 Benton Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Tampa Palms 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom!!! - This single story home features 4 bedrooms + Den, 3 full baths, 2 car garage, and 2153 heated square feet that sits on a private cul-de-sac street on an amazing over sized lot. This home was built in 1992 with new interior and exterior paint. This home features a small enclosed outdoor kitchen, large covered lanai and lots of back yard! Textured ceilings, alarm system available, faux wood blinds and raised panel doors. Two car garage with attic stairs, irrigation system and painted garage floor. Laundry room is vinyl floor, built in shelves, Maytag Dryer and GE washer.

Bath 1 is tiled, tub/shower combination, mica cream tops, and European style cabinets. Bedroom 1 has berber carpet and ceiling fan with light. Kitchen is tiled, white European style cabinets with mica tops, LG stainless steel refrigerator with freezer on bottom. Bosch stainless steel smooth top range, Whirlpool stainless steel microwave, and GE Profile dishwasher. Black corian double sink, 2 pantries, one closet and one walk-in. Pass through from kitchen to family rom. Bedroom 2 is berber carpet, ceiling fan with light. Bedroom 3 has ceiling paddle fan and large walk-in closet. Bath 2 has tub/shower, tiled, mica tops, European style cabinets, and linen closet. Formal dining area carpeted, chandelier, French door to lanai, closet.

Enclosed grill patio area that s tiled, with Jenn-air grill and sink, slider to lanai. Large lanai, covered with two ceiling fans, tiled. Den has parquet flooring, ceiling fan w/light, built-in book shelves, French door. Family room has parquet floors and paddle ceiling fan. Master suite has berber carpet, trey ceiling, shutters on windows, French door to lanai. Master bath has separate toilet area, walk-in closet, tub, separate walk-in shower, and European style cabinets with mica tops.
Located in Tremont village and just minutes from A-rated Tampa Palms
Elementary school. You also have access to Compton Park which features a junior size Olympic pool and spa, four tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, two soccer fields, playground and a weight room.

Lawn care is included with the rent!!!

No pets per owner

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

(RLNE2016272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15906 Benton Court have any available units?
15906 Benton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 15906 Benton Court have?
Some of 15906 Benton Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15906 Benton Court currently offering any rent specials?
15906 Benton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15906 Benton Court pet-friendly?
No, 15906 Benton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 15906 Benton Court offer parking?
Yes, 15906 Benton Court offers parking.
Does 15906 Benton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15906 Benton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15906 Benton Court have a pool?
Yes, 15906 Benton Court has a pool.
Does 15906 Benton Court have accessible units?
No, 15906 Benton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15906 Benton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15906 Benton Court has units with dishwashers.
