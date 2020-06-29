All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY

1525 Pleasant Harbour Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1525 Pleasant Harbour Way, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Fully furnished! Move in ready!!! Immaculate, 2000+ sq ft townhouse in the gated community of Harbour Island with an open floor plan. Main floor consists of a large family/dining room with wood floors great for entertaining and access to the balcony overlooking the tree-lined walking path. Updated kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including an upgraded gas range, microwave, pantry, plantation shutters and an eat-in breakfast area. The third floor has three spacious bedrooms with wood flooring and two full baths. The large master suite consists of a walk-in closet, separate shower, garden tub and double vanity with granite countertops. The ground floor offers a half bath, washer and dryer, a bonus room leading to the outside patio. Close to the community pool and has a partial water view of the harbour. This townhouse is secluded yet convenient to downtown, Tampa General Hospital, the Crosstown Expressway and I-275. Landlord pays all utilities minus cable/internet. Move in, unpack your bags, and enjoy all that Harbour Island has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY have any available units?
1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY have?
Some of 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY offers parking.
Does 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY has a pool.
Does 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY have accessible units?
No, 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College