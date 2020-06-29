1525 PLEASANT HARBOUR WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Fully furnished! Move in ready!!! Immaculate, 2000+ sq ft townhouse in the gated community of Harbour Island with an open floor plan. Main floor consists of a large family/dining room with wood floors great for entertaining and access to the balcony overlooking the tree-lined walking path. Updated kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including an upgraded gas range, microwave, pantry, plantation shutters and an eat-in breakfast area. The third floor has three spacious bedrooms with wood flooring and two full baths. The large master suite consists of a walk-in closet, separate shower, garden tub and double vanity with granite countertops. The ground floor offers a half bath, washer and dryer, a bonus room leading to the outside patio. Close to the community pool and has a partial water view of the harbour. This townhouse is secluded yet convenient to downtown, Tampa General Hospital, the Crosstown Expressway and I-275. Landlord pays all utilities minus cable/internet. Move in, unpack your bags, and enjoy all that Harbour Island has to offer.