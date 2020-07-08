1512 W Fig St

Amenities
For Rent. Fabulous almost brand new home built in 2014. This 3 bedroom / 3 bath home is located in Souht Tampa.This has a great room floor plan featuring an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, downstairs den or optional fourth bedroom and full bath, and stunning master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, garden tub, and dual sinks. The kitchen offers a great amount of cabinet space with a breakfast nook and walk-in pantry.Home also has detached 2 car garage located in the rear of the house. Contact us for more information about this fantastic opportunity to lease this outstanding home.
$60 Application Fee Per Adult, $300 Non Refundable Pet Fee Pet Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.