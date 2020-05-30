1510 S GEORGIA AVENUE

Amenities
You'll love the location of this comfortable, low-maintenance home in Palma Ceia. Within steps to the shops and restaurants of SOHO and scenic Bayshore Blvd, enjoy easy access to Publix, TIA, International Plaza, Selmon Expressway, I-275 and I-4. Located in S. Tampa's top-rated Mitchell/Wilson/Plant school district, this 3BR/2BA house features terrazzo floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, indoor washer/dryer and utility sink, and a family room/den with separate entrance. One-car carport, storage shed, fenced in yard, and lawn maintenance included!