1510 S GEORGIA AVENUE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

1510 S GEORGIA AVENUE

1510 South Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1510 South Georgia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
You'll love the location of this comfortable, low-maintenance home in Palma Ceia. Within steps to the shops and restaurants of SOHO and scenic Bayshore Blvd, enjoy easy access to Publix, TIA, International Plaza, Selmon Expressway, I-275 and I-4. Located in S. Tampa's top-rated Mitchell/Wilson/Plant school district, this 3BR/2BA house features terrazzo floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, indoor washer/dryer and utility sink, and a family room/den with separate entrance. One-car carport, storage shed, fenced in yard, and lawn maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

