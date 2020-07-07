All apartments in Tampa
Location

1501 West Horatio Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom loft with exposed brick, steel beams and hand scrapped wood floors. - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom loft with exposed brick, steel beams and hand scrapped wood floors.

Built in the 1920's, this retired Baking Factory was transformed into The Seybold Lofts in 2007; an absolute One-Of-A-Kind home in S. Tampa. With just 33 Lofts in total, this architectural masterpiece is a treat to come home to. Developed into all custom, privately-owned lofts in 2007, Seybold boasts a rich mix of preserved industrial design with modern finishes.

Loft 107 is located on the 1st floor and is one of a limited number of end-units constructed.

Walking distance to Hyde Park Village, Howard Ave restaurants & Shops and Bayshore Blvd.

Amenities Rules:
Granite Counter tops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Hardwood Floors
Covered Parking
Street Parking available
Laundry in unit
Small Pets Ok (Pet fee $200)
Upstairs Balcony/Deck

(RLNE4474944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 W Horatio St #107 have any available units?
1501 W Horatio St #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 W Horatio St #107 have?
Some of 1501 W Horatio St #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 W Horatio St #107 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 W Horatio St #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 W Horatio St #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 W Horatio St #107 is pet friendly.
Does 1501 W Horatio St #107 offer parking?
Yes, 1501 W Horatio St #107 offers parking.
Does 1501 W Horatio St #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 W Horatio St #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 W Horatio St #107 have a pool?
No, 1501 W Horatio St #107 does not have a pool.
Does 1501 W Horatio St #107 have accessible units?
No, 1501 W Horatio St #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 W Horatio St #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 W Horatio St #107 does not have units with dishwashers.

