1501 W Horatio St #107

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom loft with exposed brick, steel beams and hand scrapped wood floors.



Built in the 1920's, this retired Baking Factory was transformed into The Seybold Lofts in 2007; an absolute One-Of-A-Kind home in S. Tampa. With just 33 Lofts in total, this architectural masterpiece is a treat to come home to. Developed into all custom, privately-owned lofts in 2007, Seybold boasts a rich mix of preserved industrial design with modern finishes.



Loft 107 is located on the 1st floor and is one of a limited number of end-units constructed.



Walking distance to Hyde Park Village, Howard Ave restaurants & Shops and Bayshore Blvd.



Amenities Rules:

Granite Counter tops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Hardwood Floors

Covered Parking

Street Parking available

Laundry in unit

Small Pets Ok (Pet fee $200)

Upstairs Balcony/Deck



