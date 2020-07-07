1501 W Horatio St #107

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom loft with exposed brick, steel beams and hand scrapped wood floors.
Built in the 1920's, this retired Baking Factory was transformed into The Seybold Lofts in 2007; an absolute One-Of-A-Kind home in S. Tampa. With just 33 Lofts in total, this architectural masterpiece is a treat to come home to. Developed into all custom, privately-owned lofts in 2007, Seybold boasts a rich mix of preserved industrial design with modern finishes.
Loft 107 is located on the 1st floor and is one of a limited number of end-units constructed.
Walking distance to Hyde Park Village, Howard Ave restaurants & Shops and Bayshore Blvd.
Amenities Rules:
Granite Counter tops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Hardwood Floors
Covered Parking
Street Parking available
Laundry in unit
Small Pets Ok (Pet fee $200)
Upstairs Balcony/Deck
(RLNE4474944)