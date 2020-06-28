1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD

Amenities

Welcome home to your immaculate 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhouse in the coveted Harbourside community located on Harbour Island. Enjoy the convenience of being close to the new Sparkman's Wharf, Water Street, downtown Tampa, the riverwalk, and all that Harbour Island has to offer. The home features tile and wood flooring throughout, granites counters, stainless steel appliances, and an open concept floor plan. There is an attached two-car garage where the included washer and dryer are also located. If you'd like to stay close to home, there is a resort-style community pool, paved walking paths, and a community playground all just steps away from your front door. A 24-hour guarded security gate is located near the entrance of Harbour Island. Harbour Island is lifestyle that is great for everyone. Your new home is available immediately.