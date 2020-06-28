All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:47 AM

1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD

1415 Harbour Walk Road · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Harbour Walk Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home to your immaculate 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhouse in the coveted Harbourside community located on Harbour Island. Enjoy the convenience of being close to the new Sparkman's Wharf, Water Street, downtown Tampa, the riverwalk, and all that Harbour Island has to offer. The home features tile and wood flooring throughout, granites counters, stainless steel appliances, and an open concept floor plan. There is an attached two-car garage where the included washer and dryer are also located. If you'd like to stay close to home, there is a resort-style community pool, paved walking paths, and a community playground all just steps away from your front door. A 24-hour guarded security gate is located near the entrance of Harbour Island. Harbour Island is lifestyle that is great for everyone. Your new home is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have any available units?
1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have?
Some of 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD offers parking.
Does 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD has a pool.
Does 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 HARBOUR WALK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
