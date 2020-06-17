1413 East 98th Avenue

Amenities

Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Great 3BR 1BA home is move-in ready and features a welcoming entry, lawn, and huge fenced-in backyard! Enjoy tiled floors and fresh neutral paint throughout. You'll love the convenient location close to Interstate, shopping malls, and schools. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: North Tampa

High school: Wharton High School

Middle school: Van Buren Middle School

Elementary school: Shaw Elementary School



