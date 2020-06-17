1413 East 98th Avenue

Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Great 3BR 1BA home is move-in ready and features a welcoming entry, lawn, and huge fenced-in backyard! Enjoy tiled floors and fresh neutral paint throughout. You'll love the convenient location close to Interstate, shopping malls, and schools. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: North Tampa
High school: Wharton High School
Middle school: Van Buren Middle School
Elementary school: Shaw Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.