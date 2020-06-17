All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
1413 East 98th Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 9:07 PM

1413 East 98th Avenue

1413 98th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1413 98th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Great 3BR 1BA home is move-in ready and features a welcoming entry, lawn, and huge fenced-in backyard! Enjoy tiled floors and fresh neutral paint throughout. You'll love the convenient location close to Interstate, shopping malls, and schools. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: North Tampa
High school: Wharton High School
Middle school: Van Buren Middle School
Elementary school: Shaw Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 East 98th Avenue have any available units?
1413 East 98th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1413 East 98th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1413 East 98th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 East 98th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1413 East 98th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1413 East 98th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1413 East 98th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1413 East 98th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 East 98th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 East 98th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1413 East 98th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1413 East 98th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1413 East 98th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 East 98th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 East 98th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 East 98th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 East 98th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
