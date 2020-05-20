1412 S MOODY AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Live in the heart of SoHo renovated 1927 Bungalow. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with a carport and 1 car garage and two separate driveways. One in the front and one in the rear. Gourmet kitchen with Five Start gas range, stainless appliances, and granite countertops. Fully fenced large back yard with large deck off the master bedroom and the kitchen. Master bath includes a walk-in shower and double vanities. Covered front porch on a great low traffic street with access to everything. Walk to Berns, Bayshore, Hyde Park village and lots of restaurants along Howard Avenue. A rated schools, Mitchell, Wilson, Plant High School.