Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

1412 S MOODY AVENUE

1412 South Moody Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1412 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Live in the heart of SoHo renovated 1927 Bungalow. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with a carport and 1 car garage and two separate driveways. One in the front and one in the rear. Gourmet kitchen with Five Start gas range, stainless appliances, and granite countertops. Fully fenced large back yard with large deck off the master bedroom and the kitchen. Master bath includes a walk-in shower and double vanities. Covered front porch on a great low traffic street with access to everything. Walk to Berns, Bayshore, Hyde Park village and lots of restaurants along Howard Avenue. A rated schools, Mitchell, Wilson, Plant High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 S MOODY AVENUE have any available units?
1412 S MOODY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 S MOODY AVENUE have?
Some of 1412 S MOODY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 S MOODY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1412 S MOODY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 S MOODY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1412 S MOODY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1412 S MOODY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1412 S MOODY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1412 S MOODY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 S MOODY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 S MOODY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1412 S MOODY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1412 S MOODY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1412 S MOODY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 S MOODY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 S MOODY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
