1411 E 22nd Ave
1411 E 22nd Ave

1411 East 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1411 East 22nd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning renovation of this historical home! This home opens to a generous sized living room/dining room combination, 3 bedrooms and large eat in kitchen. This home has been upgraded throughout and features wood floors, custom baths, designer kitchen with shaker cabinets and granite counter tops, freshly painted throughout, newer systems, indoor laundry the list goes on. Very nice partially fenced yard and street parking. Call today for your private showing.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required, Small Pets Welcome, Wood Floors, Updated Throughout, Screened Porch, Stainless Appliances, Premium Upgrades

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 E 22nd Ave have any available units?
1411 E 22nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 E 22nd Ave have?
Some of 1411 E 22nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 E 22nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1411 E 22nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 E 22nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 E 22nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1411 E 22nd Ave offer parking?
No, 1411 E 22nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1411 E 22nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 E 22nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 E 22nd Ave have a pool?
No, 1411 E 22nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1411 E 22nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1411 E 22nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 E 22nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 E 22nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
