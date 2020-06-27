1411 E 22nd Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning renovation of this historical home! This home opens to a generous sized living room/dining room combination, 3 bedrooms and large eat in kitchen. This home has been upgraded throughout and features wood floors, custom baths, designer kitchen with shaker cabinets and granite counter tops, freshly painted throughout, newer systems, indoor laundry the list goes on. Very nice partially fenced yard and street parking. Call today for your private showing.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Amenities: $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required, Small Pets Welcome, Wood Floors, Updated Throughout, Screened Porch, Stainless Appliances, Premium Upgrades