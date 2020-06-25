All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1405 W Yukon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1405 W Yukon Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

1405 W Yukon Street

1405 West Yukon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Lowry Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1405 West Yukon Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,354 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4848487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 W Yukon Street have any available units?
1405 W Yukon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 W Yukon Street have?
Some of 1405 W Yukon Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 W Yukon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1405 W Yukon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 W Yukon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 W Yukon Street is pet friendly.
Does 1405 W Yukon Street offer parking?
No, 1405 W Yukon Street does not offer parking.
Does 1405 W Yukon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 W Yukon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 W Yukon Street have a pool?
Yes, 1405 W Yukon Street has a pool.
Does 1405 W Yukon Street have accessible units?
No, 1405 W Yukon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 W Yukon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 W Yukon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College