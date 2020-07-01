All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1313 E 29th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1313 E 29th Ave
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:53 PM

1313 E 29th Ave

1313 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1313 East 29th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring new luxury vinyl plank flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout this is the blank slate you have been searching for to quickly become your new home sweet home. Mix together memorable meals in the updated kitchen complete with brand new granite countertops, modern white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances allowing even novice chefs to cultivate their culinary desires. Conveniently located with easy access to schools, parks, shopping, and restaurants and close to multiple highways you can make quick work of your daily commute. You don’t want to miss this beauty, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 E 29th Ave have any available units?
1313 E 29th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 E 29th Ave have?
Some of 1313 E 29th Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 E 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1313 E 29th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 E 29th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 E 29th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1313 E 29th Ave offer parking?
No, 1313 E 29th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1313 E 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 E 29th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 E 29th Ave have a pool?
No, 1313 E 29th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1313 E 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1313 E 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 E 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 E 29th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College