1313 E 29th Ave

Newly renovated single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring new luxury vinyl plank flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout this is the blank slate you have been searching for to quickly become your new home sweet home. Mix together memorable meals in the updated kitchen complete with brand new granite countertops, modern white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances allowing even novice chefs to cultivate their culinary desires. Conveniently located with easy access to schools, parks, shopping, and restaurants and close to multiple highways you can make quick work of your daily commute. You don’t want to miss this beauty, schedule your private showing today!