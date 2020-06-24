Amenities

1311 E Sligh Ave Available 03/31/19 Old Seminole Heights 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in historic Old Seminole Heights is both affordable and functional! This home built in 1946 has been beautifully updated while retaining all of the inherent charm of its Bungalow roots. Adding to the vintage charm of this home is the clawfoot tub salvaged from an old cigar factory in Ybor City, crown molding, a metal roof, and front porch. The home also has an open floor plan and large bedrooms that are not typically found in this style of home. Off the great room is an 8x8 flex space that would make a cozy dining area or could be used for just about anything. Updates include bamboo flooring in the main living areas-brand new in the kitchen, ceiling fans, double paned windows, a water filtration system, ARLO system and updated lighting. The light-filled galley style kitchen features on-trend bright cabinets, butcher block countertops, and Stainless steel appliances are even included. The spacious yard with lots of room to garden and play, it is fenced with a huge shed for extra storage. There is also plenty of room for parking, both inside the fence and out. This home is in a fantastic location close to everything Old Seminole Heights has to offer. Parks are plentiful in the area. Zoo Tampa is just blocks away as well as nearby oak-forested Lowry Park, which offers hiking trails and riverside picnic spots. Craft breweries, hip eateries serving locally farmed American fare, and antiques shops dot the Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. Minutes from downtown as well.



Schools

Foster- Elementary

Sligh- Middle

Hillsborough- High School



Move In Costs

Application Fee $60.00 per person over 18

Admin Fee $150.00

Sec Deposit $1500.00

First Month Rent $1500.00

* additional deposit may be required based on credit

Pet Fee $250.00 per pet - 2 pet max (Owner Approved)

* will need pet photo, up to date Vet records

* renters insurance with added dog bite rider required

Tenant Liability Insurance monthly $9.50



