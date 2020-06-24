All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1311 E Sligh Ave

1311 East Sligh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1311 East Sligh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1311 E Sligh Ave Available 03/31/19 Old Seminole Heights 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in historic Old Seminole Heights is both affordable and functional! This home built in 1946 has been beautifully updated while retaining all of the inherent charm of its Bungalow roots. Adding to the vintage charm of this home is the clawfoot tub salvaged from an old cigar factory in Ybor City, crown molding, a metal roof, and front porch. The home also has an open floor plan and large bedrooms that are not typically found in this style of home. Off the great room is an 8x8 flex space that would make a cozy dining area or could be used for just about anything. Updates include bamboo flooring in the main living areas-brand new in the kitchen, ceiling fans, double paned windows, a water filtration system, ARLO system and updated lighting. The light-filled galley style kitchen features on-trend bright cabinets, butcher block countertops, and Stainless steel appliances are even included. The spacious yard with lots of room to garden and play, it is fenced with a huge shed for extra storage. There is also plenty of room for parking, both inside the fence and out. This home is in a fantastic location close to everything Old Seminole Heights has to offer. Parks are plentiful in the area. Zoo Tampa is just blocks away as well as nearby oak-forested Lowry Park, which offers hiking trails and riverside picnic spots. Craft breweries, hip eateries serving locally farmed American fare, and antiques shops dot the Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. Minutes from downtown as well.

Schools
Foster- Elementary
Sligh- Middle
Hillsborough- High School

Move In Costs
Application Fee $60.00 per person over 18
Admin Fee $150.00
Sec Deposit $1500.00
First Month Rent $1500.00
* additional deposit may be required based on credit
Pet Fee $250.00 per pet - 2 pet max (Owner Approved)
* will need pet photo, up to date Vet records
* renters insurance with added dog bite rider required
Tenant Liability Insurance monthly $9.50

(RLNE4732557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 E Sligh Ave have any available units?
1311 E Sligh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 E Sligh Ave have?
Some of 1311 E Sligh Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 E Sligh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1311 E Sligh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 E Sligh Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 E Sligh Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1311 E Sligh Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1311 E Sligh Ave offers parking.
Does 1311 E Sligh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 E Sligh Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 E Sligh Ave have a pool?
No, 1311 E Sligh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1311 E Sligh Ave have accessible units?
No, 1311 E Sligh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 E Sligh Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 E Sligh Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
