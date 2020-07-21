1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great home in Forest Hills, overlooking the Babe Zaharias golf course! The home was recently renovated with new floors, windows, a/c and kitchen! The home includes a washer/dryer hook up and single bay garage with enclosed laundry and den and large fenced in yard. Homes in this condition and location are hard to find, don't wait! Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord handles lawncare. Tenant app will run background, credit and evictions. Cost is $55 per adult. Room sizes are approximate.