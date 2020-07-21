All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:24 PM

1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE

1307 Saint Andrews Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Saint Andrews Drive, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great home in Forest Hills, overlooking the Babe Zaharias golf course! The home was recently renovated with new floors, windows, a/c and kitchen! The home includes a washer/dryer hook up and single bay garage with enclosed laundry and den and large fenced in yard. Homes in this condition and location are hard to find, don't wait! Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord handles lawncare. Tenant app will run background, credit and evictions. Cost is $55 per adult. Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE have any available units?
1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE have?
Some of 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
