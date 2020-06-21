All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
1304 E 32ND AVENUE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

1304 E 32ND AVENUE

1304 East 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1304 East 32nd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Tampa! This well kept 2 bed/ 1 bath home is ready for its next resident. Upon arrival you will immediately notice the southern charm of the screened in, wrap-around, front porch area. Spacious bedrooms and clean bathrooms make this home feel like home! A backyard that includes ample space for entertaining guests or hanging out in the outdoors. Close to all the area has to offer! Shopping, dining, and entertainment. Electric, water, and trash INCLUDED with the rent! Pet friendly (with restrictions). Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 E 32ND AVENUE have any available units?
1304 E 32ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 E 32ND AVENUE have?
Some of 1304 E 32ND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 E 32ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1304 E 32ND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 E 32ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 E 32ND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1304 E 32ND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1304 E 32ND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1304 E 32ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 E 32ND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 E 32ND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1304 E 32ND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1304 E 32ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1304 E 32ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 E 32ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 E 32ND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
