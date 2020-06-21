1304 E 32ND AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Tampa! This well kept 2 bed/ 1 bath home is ready for its next resident. Upon arrival you will immediately notice the southern charm of the screened in, wrap-around, front porch area. Spacious bedrooms and clean bathrooms make this home feel like home! A backyard that includes ample space for entertaining guests or hanging out in the outdoors. Close to all the area has to offer! Shopping, dining, and entertainment. Electric, water, and trash INCLUDED with the rent! Pet friendly (with restrictions). Call today for your private showing!