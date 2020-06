Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2/2 available August 1st. New paint, completely updated bathrooms, updated kitchen, new windows, new fixtures, completely fenced in yard with deck, pets welcome. Water included in rent. Close to downtown, highways, zoo, and restaurants. Call to set up a showing. Fees to move in; Application fee $50 per adult, Deposit $1,500, 1st months rent ($1,5000), $200 non-refundable pet fee (if there are pets).