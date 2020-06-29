All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602
1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602

1238 E Kennedy Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1238 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Ventana with lots of windows

Enjoy all the luxuries of this location, as well as the feeling of being in a resort style atmosphere. This location sits right in the center of Channel side, Downtown, Ybor City and just minutes from South Tampa! As for interior a gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets, hardwood floors, glass windows from ceiling to floor, and a huge terrace that allows you to capture some of the most stunning views . As for the amenities , spa, concierge service, a state of the art fitness center, club house great for entertaining, heated pool, and sauna!
2 reserved parking space and storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 have any available units?
1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 have?
Some of 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 currently offering any rent specials?
1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 pet-friendly?
No, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 offer parking?
Yes, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 offers parking.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 have a pool?
Yes, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 has a pool.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 have accessible units?
No, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602 does not have units with dishwashers.

