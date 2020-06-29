1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602

Amenities
Ventana with lots of windows
Enjoy all the luxuries of this location, as well as the feeling of being in a resort style atmosphere. This location sits right in the center of Channel side, Downtown, Ybor City and just minutes from South Tampa! As for interior a gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets, hardwood floors, glass windows from ceiling to floor, and a huge terrace that allows you to capture some of the most stunning views . As for the amenities , spa, concierge service, a state of the art fitness center, club house great for entertaining, heated pool, and sauna!
2 reserved parking space and storage!