1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD 602

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Ventana with lots of windows



Enjoy all the luxuries of this location, as well as the feeling of being in a resort style atmosphere. This location sits right in the center of Channel side, Downtown, Ybor City and just minutes from South Tampa! As for interior a gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets, hardwood floors, glass windows from ceiling to floor, and a huge terrace that allows you to capture some of the most stunning views . As for the amenities , spa, concierge service, a state of the art fitness center, club house great for entertaining, heated pool, and sauna!

2 reserved parking space and storage!