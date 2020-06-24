All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

1238 W Kennedy Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1238 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
This unit at Ventana is a two bedroom and two bath unit which offer 1,381sq ft of living space and 136 sq ft: of patio space overlooking the serene modern pool area. The floor plan offers an open design with the kitchen, dining and living areas combined. The kitchen affords abundant counter seating at the 12' granite counter and also offers GE Stainless Steel Profile Appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant premium cabinet space. The flooring throughout most of the living area is hard wood with carpet in the bedrooms and ceramic tile In the bathrooms and laundry area. This unit has 10' volume ceilings. Ventana consists of 84 units in the Channel district. The amenities include; pool deck, spa, cabana, concierge, fitness, club room and sauna. This unit includes 2 parking spaces and a temperature controlled storage unit. Ventana has a $100 per person application fee and requires a background check for approval by the association. The association also requires a $500 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
