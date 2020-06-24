1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

Amenities

This unit at Ventana is a two bedroom and two bath unit which offer 1,381sq ft of living space and 136 sq ft: of patio space overlooking the serene modern pool area. The floor plan offers an open design with the kitchen, dining and living areas combined. The kitchen affords abundant counter seating at the 12' granite counter and also offers GE Stainless Steel Profile Appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant premium cabinet space. The flooring throughout most of the living area is hard wood with carpet in the bedrooms and ceramic tile In the bathrooms and laundry area. This unit has 10' volume ceilings. Ventana consists of 84 units in the Channel district. The amenities include; pool deck, spa, cabana, concierge, fitness, club room and sauna. This unit includes 2 parking spaces and a temperature controlled storage unit. Ventana has a $100 per person application fee and requires a background check for approval by the association. The association also requires a $500 security deposit.