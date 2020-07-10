All apartments in Tampa
1221 East North Street

1221 East North Street · No Longer Available
Location

1221 East North Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
See the Video Property Tour

Available Now! This 3-bedrooms and 1-bath home has approximately 880 SF of living space and is in the central Tampa area with easy access to Down Town and St. Josephs Hospital. This home features blinds, ceiling fans, laminate, carpet and ceramic tile flooring. The kitchen includes wood cabinets and appliances that include refrigerator, range, and microwave. Separate dining room and living rooms. Outside storage shed with full size washer and dryer hookups. Large fenced backyard and driveway space for off street parking. Per owner, will consider cats or small dog, lawn service included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 East North Street have any available units?
1221 East North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 East North Street have?
Some of 1221 East North Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 East North Street currently offering any rent specials?
1221 East North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 East North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 East North Street is pet friendly.
Does 1221 East North Street offer parking?
Yes, 1221 East North Street offers parking.
Does 1221 East North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 East North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 East North Street have a pool?
No, 1221 East North Street does not have a pool.
Does 1221 East North Street have accessible units?
No, 1221 East North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 East North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 East North Street does not have units with dishwashers.

