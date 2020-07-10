1221 East North Street

Amenities

Available Now! This 3-bedrooms and 1-bath home has approximately 880 SF of living space and is in the central Tampa area with easy access to Down Town and St. Josephs Hospital. This home features blinds, ceiling fans, laminate, carpet and ceramic tile flooring. The kitchen includes wood cabinets and appliances that include refrigerator, range, and microwave. Separate dining room and living rooms. Outside storage shed with full size washer and dryer hookups. Large fenced backyard and driveway space for off street parking. Per owner, will consider cats or small dog, lawn service included in the rent.



