1220 E Crenshaw St
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

1220 E Crenshaw St

1220 East Crenshaw Street · No Longer Available
Tampa
Old Seminole Heights
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1220 East Crenshaw Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Adorable 3/2 house for rent in Tampa! - Call today to see this great 3/2 home in Tampa! This home features gorgeous flooring throughout main living areas! The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinet space. Master suite has a separate access to the backyard. Home is equipped with central A/C and has a lovely front yard and porch. Don't wait! Call today!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3451626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 E Crenshaw St have any available units?
1220 E Crenshaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 E Crenshaw St have?
Some of 1220 E Crenshaw St's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 E Crenshaw St currently offering any rent specials?
1220 E Crenshaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 E Crenshaw St pet-friendly?
No, 1220 E Crenshaw St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1220 E Crenshaw St offer parking?
No, 1220 E Crenshaw St does not offer parking.
Does 1220 E Crenshaw St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 E Crenshaw St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 E Crenshaw St have a pool?
No, 1220 E Crenshaw St does not have a pool.
Does 1220 E Crenshaw St have accessible units?
Yes, 1220 E Crenshaw St has accessible units.
Does 1220 E Crenshaw St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 E Crenshaw St does not have units with dishwashers.
