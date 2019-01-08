1220 E Crenshaw St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Adorable 3/2 house for rent in Tampa! - Call today to see this great 3/2 home in Tampa! This home features gorgeous flooring throughout main living areas! The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinet space. Master suite has a separate access to the backyard. Home is equipped with central A/C and has a lovely front yard and porch. Don't wait! Call today!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3451626)