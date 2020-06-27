All apartments in Tampa
1209 E 26TH AVENUE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

1209 E 26TH AVENUE

1209 E 26th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1209 E 26th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Utilities are included and paid by the owner for this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 888 square feet house located in historic Ybor: all you pay is your cable or Internet! Bungalow style entry complete with front porch, large Livingroom followed by the dining room with bay window: this house has character! The kitchen is in the back of the house, complete with closet pantry. 2 spacious bedrooms are separated by the full bath with tub/shower. The house is cooled by Central heat and air. Washer and dryer are shared and just outside the back door: there is a separate, occupied structure at the back of the property. There is plentiful parking on the street. Close to downtown, the Interstate, and Cuscaden park and pool. This is available now; don’t let this go by without seeing it!
A $60 application fee per adult at time of application (online payment). and a $75 tenant processing fee: due at time of rent payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 E 26TH AVENUE have any available units?
1209 E 26TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 E 26TH AVENUE have?
Some of 1209 E 26TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 E 26TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1209 E 26TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 E 26TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1209 E 26TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1209 E 26TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1209 E 26TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1209 E 26TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 E 26TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 E 26TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1209 E 26TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1209 E 26TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1209 E 26TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 E 26TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 E 26TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
