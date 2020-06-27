1209 E 26TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Utilities are included and paid by the owner for this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 888 square feet house located in historic Ybor: all you pay is your cable or Internet! Bungalow style entry complete with front porch, large Livingroom followed by the dining room with bay window: this house has character! The kitchen is in the back of the house, complete with closet pantry. 2 spacious bedrooms are separated by the full bath with tub/shower. The house is cooled by Central heat and air. Washer and dryer are shared and just outside the back door: there is a separate, occupied structure at the back of the property. There is plentiful parking on the street. Close to downtown, the Interstate, and Cuscaden park and pool. This is available now; don’t let this go by without seeing it!

A $60 application fee per adult at time of application (online payment). and a $75 tenant processing fee: due at time of rent payment.