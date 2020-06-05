1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Rent includes Water, sewer, trash, gas, hot water, cold air, and one reserved parking space. Located in the Channel District!!! This home is the rare olive floor plan which boasts a large 100+ sq. ft. balcony with views towards Ventana and the Channel. This open floor plan has a combined living room, dining area, and kitchen. Two large floor-to-ceiling glass windows let in plenty of natural light with great views. The community has two 9th floor pool decks with pet walk, fitness center, club house, grills, spa, and plenty of space for lounging. Crunch Fitness, Massage Envy, Be Seen DryCleaners, City Dog Cantina, Pour House, Cena, Gingerbeard coffee, Maloneys Pub and a Paul Mitchell Salon all located within the building. Home includes one reserved parking space.