1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

1208 East Kennedy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1208 East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Rent includes Water, sewer, trash, gas, hot water, cold air, and one reserved parking space. Located in the Channel District!!! This home is the rare olive floor plan which boasts a large 100+ sq. ft. balcony with views towards Ventana and the Channel. This open floor plan has a combined living room, dining area, and kitchen. Two large floor-to-ceiling glass windows let in plenty of natural light with great views. The community has two 9th floor pool decks with pet walk, fitness center, club house, grills, spa, and plenty of space for lounging. Crunch Fitness, Massage Envy, Be Seen DryCleaners, City Dog Cantina, Pour House, Cena, Gingerbeard coffee, Maloneys Pub and a Paul Mitchell Salon all located within the building. Home includes one reserved parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

