1208 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 1114

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Immaculate Corner Condo in the Grand Central East!! 1358 Sqaure feet of spectacular beauty! Views of Tampa Bay almost 360 degrees. This condo boast 100 feet of wrap around balcony. Grand living area features floor to ceiling, hurricane resistance windows. Exquisite formal dining with new lighting fixture. Built-in office area off of the kitchen. New designer carpet and hardwood adorn the floors. Stainless Viking kitchen appliances and W/D in unit. Grand Central has two pools and two spas to chose from, including a full onsite gym and clubhouse. Monthly A/C maintenance included. Shopping, Dining, Entertainment is a step outside of your building's front door! Grand Central at Kennedy has 24 hour guarded security and monitoring for your safety and peace of mind. Water, sewer, trash, and gas are included. NO PETS! Call today to schedule a showing of this amazing place to call home!!