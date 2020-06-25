All apartments in Tampa
1204 E CRENSHAW STREET
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:46 AM

1204 E CRENSHAW STREET

1204 East Crenshaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

1204 East Crenshaw Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This charming Seminole Heights home has been well cared for and offers an inviting presence... Covered front patio introduces living room with wood burning fireplace. The dining room follows connecting to the kitchen. Original hardwood flooring throughout has been impeccably maintained. Paint colors are warm and fixtures have been tastefully appointed. Kitchen has ample cabinets and counter space, plus stainless appliances. The washer/dryer utility room is conveniently located off the kitchen along with a bonus "Florida" room overlooking the back yard. Both bedrooms are generous in size. The master has French doors leading to a covered 8x10 lanai. The adjoining bath was tastefully remodeled. Back yard is entirely fenced and has an over-sized carport with storage nook. Landscaping is lush, plus privacy is key for this outdoor living space. Absolutely a must see for the area and price range!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET have any available units?
1204 E CRENSHAW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET have?
Some of 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1204 E CRENSHAW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET offers parking.
Does 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET have a pool?
No, 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET have accessible units?
No, 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 E CRENSHAW STREET has units with dishwashers.
