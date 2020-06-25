1204 E CRENSHAW STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

This charming Seminole Heights home has been well cared for and offers an inviting presence... Covered front patio introduces living room with wood burning fireplace. The dining room follows connecting to the kitchen. Original hardwood flooring throughout has been impeccably maintained. Paint colors are warm and fixtures have been tastefully appointed. Kitchen has ample cabinets and counter space, plus stainless appliances. The washer/dryer utility room is conveniently located off the kitchen along with a bonus "Florida" room overlooking the back yard. Both bedrooms are generous in size. The master has French doors leading to a covered 8x10 lanai. The adjoining bath was tastefully remodeled. Back yard is entirely fenced and has an over-sized carport with storage nook. Landscaping is lush, plus privacy is key for this outdoor living space. Absolutely a must see for the area and price range!