1203 East 15th Avenue

Cozy and Cute ! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Nestled on a tree shaded Lot ! Large Fenced Back Yard Hardwood Floors Spacious Front Porch Area ! Large Rooms AND Much More !!! Range and Refrigerator Included. *** CALL TODAY *** for Your Private Show ! One Year Lease $1095 per Month Rent $1095 Security Deposit $75 Application Fee Per Person for Background and Credit Check ! This Property is Offered by Unique Property Services, Inc., A License Real Estate Brokerage James (Jay) A Bryson, Jr., Licensed Real Estate Agent (813) 695-2152.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.