1203 East 15th Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 11:18 PM

1203 East 15th Avenue

Location

1203 East 15th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Cozy and Cute ! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Nestled on a tree shaded Lot ! Large Fenced Back Yard Hardwood Floors Spacious Front Porch Area ! Large Rooms AND Much More !!! Range and Refrigerator Included. *** CALL TODAY *** for Your Private Show ! One Year Lease $1095 per Month Rent $1095 Security Deposit $75 Application Fee Per Person for Background and Credit Check ! This Property is Offered by Unique Property Services, Inc., A License Real Estate Brokerage James (Jay) A Bryson, Jr., Licensed Real Estate Agent (813) 695-2152.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 East 15th Avenue have any available units?
1203 East 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 East 15th Avenue have?
Some of 1203 East 15th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 East 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1203 East 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 East 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1203 East 15th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1203 East 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1203 East 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1203 East 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 East 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 East 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1203 East 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1203 East 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1203 East 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 East 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 East 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

