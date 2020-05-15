1120 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 617

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 2-bedroom condo in the exciting Channelside District with Large storage unit! Full of upgrades and great views of downtown - The home boasts of Viking stainless-steel appliances, island covered with natural-stone, brand new laminate floors in living areas and second bedroom, and master bedroom, second bedroom has glass French door for privacy, and a washer and dryer. There is an open patio that looks at downtown Tampa. One parking spot and LARGE 10x7 STORAGE unit are INCLUDED in the price. (Monthly parking passes are available, if you need more spaces). Abundant amenities! 24/7 security and concierge, courtyard, secured/covered/gated parking and guest parking. Two 9th-floor open-air pool decks with grills, spa, fitness center, club house, pet walk and lots of space for lounging. your rent includes water, sewer, trash, gas. Natural gas and chiller system in the building reduce cost of AC and electric bill. Street level boasts a vibrant retail scene with bars/restaurants, dry cleaner, salon, nail studio, and other services. Nearby are going to be new Publix and Madison St. Park, currently under construction. Walk or take a trolley to more entertainment at Ybor, Amalie Arena, Convention Center and Downtown Tampa. $100.00 HOA Application Fee and $45 Registration fee per pet, max of 3 pets allowed.