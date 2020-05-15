All apartments in Tampa
1120 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 617
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 AM

1120 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 617

1120 E Kennedy Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1120 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-bedroom condo in the exciting Channelside District with Large storage unit! Full of upgrades and great views of downtown - The home boasts of Viking stainless-steel appliances, island covered with natural-stone, brand new laminate floors in living areas and second bedroom, and master bedroom, second bedroom has glass French door for privacy, and a washer and dryer. There is an open patio that looks at downtown Tampa. One parking spot and LARGE 10x7 STORAGE unit are INCLUDED in the price. (Monthly parking passes are available, if you need more spaces). Abundant amenities! 24/7 security and concierge, courtyard, secured/covered/gated parking and guest parking. Two 9th-floor open-air pool decks with grills, spa, fitness center, club house, pet walk and lots of space for lounging. your rent includes water, sewer, trash, gas. Natural gas and chiller system in the building reduce cost of AC and electric bill. Street level boasts a vibrant retail scene with bars/restaurants, dry cleaner, salon, nail studio, and other services. Nearby are going to be new Publix and Madison St. Park, currently under construction. Walk or take a trolley to more entertainment at Ybor, Amalie Arena, Convention Center and Downtown Tampa. $100.00 HOA Application Fee and $45 Registration fee per pet, max of 3 pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

