Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:21 AM

1115 E Twiggs St.

1115 E Twiggs St · No Longer Available
Location

1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! In the heart of the Channel District's 24-hour atmosphere, immerse yourself in the urban and eclectic spirit of the neighborhood with Amalie Arena, Ferg's Live and Tampa Riverwalk, as well as a variety of outstanding experiences right at your doorstep. Practically everything you can imagine is within walking distance and you'll feel as connected to the district as you do to the spectacular night sky.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 E Twiggs St. have any available units?
1115 E Twiggs St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 E Twiggs St. have?
Some of 1115 E Twiggs St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 E Twiggs St. currently offering any rent specials?
1115 E Twiggs St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 E Twiggs St. pet-friendly?
No, 1115 E Twiggs St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1115 E Twiggs St. offer parking?
Yes, 1115 E Twiggs St. offers parking.
Does 1115 E Twiggs St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 E Twiggs St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 E Twiggs St. have a pool?
Yes, 1115 E Twiggs St. has a pool.
Does 1115 E Twiggs St. have accessible units?
No, 1115 E Twiggs St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 E Twiggs St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 E Twiggs St. does not have units with dishwashers.
