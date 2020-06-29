1108 S MOODY AVENUE

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED!! SOUTH TAMPA!! WALK TO BAYSHORE!! Open Floor plan ... french doors overlooking the pool! Gorgeous custom tile ! High volume ceiling ! SPACIOUS master retreat with walk in closet......custom built ins! Two master balconies and private sitting area. Master bedroom fit for Royalty! Two car garage and indoor laundry room with front loader washer and dryer! Community pool ...steps from your backyard! Walk to it all....Bayshore Blvd, Haven , Bern's Steak house, Epicurean Hotel, Bulla and more!