Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

1108 S MOODY AVENUE

1108 South Moody Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1108 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
FULLY FURNISHED!! SOUTH TAMPA!! WALK TO BAYSHORE!! Open Floor plan ... french doors overlooking the pool! Gorgeous custom tile ! High volume ceiling ! SPACIOUS master retreat with walk in closet......custom built ins! Two master balconies and private sitting area. Master bedroom fit for Royalty! Two car garage and indoor laundry room with front loader washer and dryer! Community pool ...steps from your backyard! Walk to it all....Bayshore Blvd, Haven , Bern's Steak house, Epicurean Hotel, Bulla and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 S MOODY AVENUE have any available units?
1108 S MOODY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 S MOODY AVENUE have?
Some of 1108 S MOODY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 S MOODY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1108 S MOODY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 S MOODY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1108 S MOODY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1108 S MOODY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1108 S MOODY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1108 S MOODY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 S MOODY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 S MOODY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1108 S MOODY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1108 S MOODY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1108 S MOODY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 S MOODY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 S MOODY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

