1108 S MOODY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

FULLY FURNISHED!! SOUTH TAMPA!! WALK TO BAYSHORE!! Open Floor plan ... french doors overlooking the pool! Gorgeous custom tile ! High volume ceiling ! SPACIOUS master retreat with walk in closet......custom built ins! Two master balconies and private sitting area. Master bedroom fit for Royalty! Two car garage and indoor laundry room with front loader washer and dryer! Community pool ...steps from your backyard! Walk to it all....Bayshore Blvd, Haven , Bern's Steak house, Epicurean Hotel, Bulla and more!