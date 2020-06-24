1108 N FRANKLIN STREET

Amenities

Huge one bedroom condo with over 1000 square feet in downtown Tampa at Residences on Franklin. This urban home has large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop's, full-size laundry room, spacious great room with wood laminate flooring, sliding glass doors that lead to a private balcony, and a large master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, a storage unit, The Residences on Franklin has secured entry, elevators, fitness center, club room, and a rooftop terrace with a small pool and sundeck. Walking distance to Hall on Franklin, Franklin Manor, Armature Works, Curtis Hixon Park, Riverwalk, and more.