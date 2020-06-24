All apartments in Tampa
1108 N FRANKLIN STREET
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

1108 N FRANKLIN STREET

1108 North Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1108 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Uptown Tampa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Huge one bedroom condo with over 1000 square feet in downtown Tampa at Residences on Franklin. This urban home has large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop's, full-size laundry room, spacious great room with wood laminate flooring, sliding glass doors that lead to a private balcony, and a large master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, a storage unit, The Residences on Franklin has secured entry, elevators, fitness center, club room, and a rooftop terrace with a small pool and sundeck. Walking distance to Hall on Franklin, Franklin Manor, Armature Works, Curtis Hixon Park, Riverwalk, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
1108 N FRANKLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET have?
Some of 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1108 N FRANKLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET offers parking.
Does 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET has a pool.
Does 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 N FRANKLIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
