Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Just a stones throw away from The C House, Trips Diner, and Urban Bungalow, you will find your new home. With 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and two living areas, you’ll really enjoy life at the Jean house. The quaint kitchen & back porch provide the perfect entertaining space for those upcoming summer barbecues. New carpet being installed in all bedrooms. Conveniently located in Old Seminole Heights this is not the rental home to miss. Call today!