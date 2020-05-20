All apartments in Tampa
10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE

10878 Cory Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10878 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
~Gorgeous Classic Mediterranean Home~wrought iron double gates welcome you in along with amazing wrought iron details on the front exterior of the home, offering a true Spanish feel. THERE IS A FULL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE LOCATED ON THE GROUND FLOOR. This offers an exceptional opportunity for families needing two separate living areas all under one roof!! The main part of the home has formal dining, kitchen overlooking the family room and triple sliders leading out to the massive lanai and screened in pool. Upstairs is the main master suite with cozy fireplace and sitting area, two walk in closets and his and hers master baths with a shared shower only. An additional 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and laundry room are located on the second floor. One of the bedrooms is completely wired for Cat 5 for superior wifi accessibility. Second floor has all brand new carpet along with new granite and tile backsplash in kitchen. This home sits on a private conservation lot for the ultimate in Florida living and an incredible opportunity to live in a truly unique one of a kind home! POOL AND LAWN CARE PROVIDED WITH LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
