10878 CORY LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

~Gorgeous Classic Mediterranean Home~wrought iron double gates welcome you in along with amazing wrought iron details on the front exterior of the home, offering a true Spanish feel. THERE IS A FULL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE LOCATED ON THE GROUND FLOOR. This offers an exceptional opportunity for families needing two separate living areas all under one roof!! The main part of the home has formal dining, kitchen overlooking the family room and triple sliders leading out to the massive lanai and screened in pool. Upstairs is the main master suite with cozy fireplace and sitting area, two walk in closets and his and hers master baths with a shared shower only. An additional 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and laundry room are located on the second floor. One of the bedrooms is completely wired for Cat 5 for superior wifi accessibility. Second floor has all brand new carpet along with new granite and tile backsplash in kitchen. This home sits on a private conservation lot for the ultimate in Florida living and an incredible opportunity to live in a truly unique one of a kind home! POOL AND LAWN CARE PROVIDED WITH LEASE