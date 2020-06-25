10610 MISTFLOWER LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Very Clean – First time rental! Charming 4 bedroom + bonus room ,4 baths, 3 car garage home in a desirable Basset Creek Estates Community with resort style amenities that includes pool, playground, and walking trails. This great home features open plan, modern neutral upgraded interior finishes. The Kitchen includes an upgraded stainless steel appliances, gorgeous back splash and the island bar top that opens to the breakfast dinette and spacious family room perfect for entertaining. The owner's suite is well designed with double doors leading to the owner's bathroom with a garden tub and double sinks and a large shower. All the bedrooms are very spacious with ample elbow room. Enjoy the fenced back yard year round from your large covered lanai with panoramic views of the tranquil pond. Located minutes away from great shopping and restaurants, this is the perfect example of Real Estate’s Location, Location and Location rule. It won’t last come see it today!