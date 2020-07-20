106 Alameda Court Unit 139

Amenities

- Move in ready, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in a gated complex with pool/fitness facilities Siena Villa Condominiums. Conveniently located within 5 minutes of more things than you can count, this ground floor unit is well equipped with all appliances, remodeled bathroom, upgraded fixtures and crown moldings. French doors lead to newly tiled screened porch with view of the courtyard and pool. Fitness center and clubhouse on site. There is much to be said about being 2 minutes from both the WestShore Mall and the Howard Frankland Bridge to St. Pete, and just minutes from Tampa International Airport.



(RLNE4713925)