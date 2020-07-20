All apartments in Tampa
106 Alameda Court Unit 139
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

106 Alameda Court Unit 139

106 Alameda Court · No Longer Available
Location

106 Alameda Court, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Move in ready, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in a gated complex with pool/fitness facilities Siena Villa Condominiums. Conveniently located within 5 minutes of more things than you can count, this ground floor unit is well equipped with all appliances, remodeled bathroom, upgraded fixtures and crown moldings. French doors lead to newly tiled screened porch with view of the courtyard and pool. Fitness center and clubhouse on site. There is much to be said about being 2 minutes from both the WestShore Mall and the Howard Frankland Bridge to St. Pete, and just minutes from Tampa International Airport.

(RLNE4713925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 have any available units?
106 Alameda Court Unit 139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 have?
Some of 106 Alameda Court Unit 139's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 currently offering any rent specials?
106 Alameda Court Unit 139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 is pet friendly.
Does 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 offer parking?
No, 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 does not offer parking.
Does 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 have a pool?
Yes, 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 has a pool.
Does 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 have accessible units?
No, 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Alameda Court Unit 139 does not have units with dishwashers.
