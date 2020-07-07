All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

10532 PALM COVE AVENUE

10532 Palm Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10532 Palm Cove Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful house has an open floor plan with lots of windows for natural light, it features 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 3 car garages. On the 2nd floor is a huge loft with 1 bedroom and a full bath, it overlooks a large family room with a spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets and stone counters with extras like an Island, work station, and dinette area. It also has a living room that extends into the formal dining room. Master bedroom has a separate tub and shower and a walk-in closet. All the appliances and lawn care are included. It's centrally located in the beautiful Golf community of Heritage Isle with tons of amenities like tennis courts, pool, clubhouse and etc.
The community is close to the Malls, Grocery Warehouses, and USF University. The major interstate I-75 can be accessed by 2 separate routes. The house has been freshly painted and completely steam cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE have any available units?
10532 PALM COVE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE have?
Some of 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10532 PALM COVE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10532 PALM COVE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

