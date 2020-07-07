10532 PALM COVE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This beautiful house has an open floor plan with lots of windows for natural light, it features 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 3 car garages. On the 2nd floor is a huge loft with 1 bedroom and a full bath, it overlooks a large family room with a spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets and stone counters with extras like an Island, work station, and dinette area. It also has a living room that extends into the formal dining room. Master bedroom has a separate tub and shower and a walk-in closet. All the appliances and lawn care are included. It's centrally located in the beautiful Golf community of Heritage Isle with tons of amenities like tennis courts, pool, clubhouse and etc.

The community is close to the Malls, Grocery Warehouses, and USF University. The major interstate I-75 can be accessed by 2 separate routes. The house has been freshly painted and completely steam cleaned.