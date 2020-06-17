10524 Villa View Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

The Villas Condominiums - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Roma Model with double car garage - Call our property manager to schedule your showing TODAY! Lauren@ 407-668-0151.

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit (1350 sq ft) with brand NEW appliances in kitchen including range, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, disposal, microwave. Living room has wood laminate, carpet in bedrooms and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Large laundry room with NEW full sized washer and dryer, 2 balcony patios, double car garage with opener. Security gated community boasts beautiful pool, clubhouse, gym and business center. Popular New Tampa area off Bruce B Downs and Crosscreek Blvd. with great shopping, schools, restaurants, parks, running trails and more. Call our Property Manager, Lauren Larson, at 407-668-0151 to schedule your showing!



Must be qualified (minimum credit score of 650) and must be approved through the Condominium Association; to include background and credit check, employment, and current/past landlord references



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5623551)