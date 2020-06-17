All apartments in Tampa
10524 Villa View Cir
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

10524 Villa View Cir

10524 Villa View Circle · (407) 668-0151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10524 Villa View Circle, Tampa, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10524 Villa View Cir · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
The Villas Condominiums - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Roma Model with double car garage - Call our property manager to schedule your showing TODAY! Lauren@ 407-668-0151.
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit (1350 sq ft) with brand NEW appliances in kitchen including range, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, disposal, microwave. Living room has wood laminate, carpet in bedrooms and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Large laundry room with NEW full sized washer and dryer, 2 balcony patios, double car garage with opener. Security gated community boasts beautiful pool, clubhouse, gym and business center. Popular New Tampa area off Bruce B Downs and Crosscreek Blvd. with great shopping, schools, restaurants, parks, running trails and more. Call our Property Manager, Lauren Larson, at 407-668-0151 to schedule your showing!

Must be qualified (minimum credit score of 650) and must be approved through the Condominium Association; to include background and credit check, employment, and current/past landlord references

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5623551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10524 Villa View Cir have any available units?
10524 Villa View Cir has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10524 Villa View Cir have?
Some of 10524 Villa View Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10524 Villa View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10524 Villa View Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10524 Villa View Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10524 Villa View Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10524 Villa View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10524 Villa View Cir does offer parking.
Does 10524 Villa View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10524 Villa View Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10524 Villa View Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10524 Villa View Cir has a pool.
Does 10524 Villa View Cir have accessible units?
No, 10524 Villa View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10524 Villa View Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10524 Villa View Cir has units with dishwashers.
