10517 Villa View Cir

The Villas Community is a gated and centrally and conveniently located near major Interstates, Hospitals, Restaurants, Wiregrass Mall and the Tampa Outlets. This condo is a must see beautiful ceramic tiles throughout with spacious living room. Kitchen has oak wood cabinets with appliances complete with washer and dryer. Master bedroom features walk in closet and master bath with garden tub. Open patio. Club House, Resort Style Pool, Fitness Center and playground. Easy access to I-75, I-275, University of South Tampa, Close to Wiregrass Mall, the "Premier Outlet Mall of Wesley Chapel", Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Library and Good Schools.