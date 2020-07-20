All apartments in Tampa
10517 Villa View Cir
Last updated September 25 2019 at 1:31 PM

10517 Villa View Cir

10517 Villa View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10517 Villa View Circle, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
The Villas Community is a gated and centrally and conveniently located near major Interstates, Hospitals, Restaurants, Wiregrass Mall and the Tampa Outlets. This condo is a must see beautiful ceramic tiles throughout with spacious living room. Kitchen has oak wood cabinets with appliances complete with washer and dryer. Master bedroom features walk in closet and master bath with garden tub. Open patio. Club House, Resort Style Pool, Fitness Center and playground. Easy access to I-75, I-275, University of South Tampa, Close to Wiregrass Mall, the "Premier Outlet Mall of Wesley Chapel", Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Library and Good Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10517 Villa View Cir have any available units?
10517 Villa View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10517 Villa View Cir have?
Some of 10517 Villa View Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10517 Villa View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10517 Villa View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10517 Villa View Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10517 Villa View Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10517 Villa View Cir offer parking?
No, 10517 Villa View Cir does not offer parking.
Does 10517 Villa View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10517 Villa View Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10517 Villa View Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10517 Villa View Cir has a pool.
Does 10517 Villa View Cir have accessible units?
No, 10517 Villa View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10517 Villa View Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10517 Villa View Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
