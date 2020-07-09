10501 Cory Lake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Incredible Cory Lake Isles Lake Front pool home. Classic styling with many upgrades and fine amenities. With circular driveway with its pavers to the magnificent sunsets and views of Cory Lake, this house has it all! The Formal Living Room and Dining Room have solid oak flooring, window seats, custom wood and marble mantles, and plenty of decorative trim and moldings. The Kitchen is a Chefs delight with granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, separate eating area, large pantry, decorative backsplash, custom tall wood cabinetry that even includes a desk and built in china cabinet. The Master Suite is on the main floor and overlooks the lake and pool. It has two oversized walk in closets with custom shelving. The Master Bathroom has granite counters with dual sinks, jetted soaking tub, separate shower, and water closet. Ascend the beautiful curved staircase to the additional Bedrooms, Bathrooms and Home Theater. The Home Theater has a wet bar, projection system, and stepped seating. There is plenty of space for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors around the caged pool with its custom rock waterfall. Cory Lake Isles is a gated resort style community with 24-hr security. It offers a 165 acre skiing and boating lake, tennis courts, playgrounds, hockey/skate rink, beach volleyball court, basketball courts large sand beach area, and a waterfront Club House with workout facility. Price includes lawn maintenance and pool service. Additional $250 HOA Application & Approval Required.



https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1175863.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



