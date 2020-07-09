All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

10501 Cory Lake Drive

10501 Cory Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10501 Cory Lake Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Incredible Cory Lake Isles Lake Front pool home! Classic styling with many upgrades and fine amenities! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Incredible Cory Lake Isles Lake Front pool home. Classic styling with many upgrades and fine amenities. With circular driveway with its pavers to the magnificent sunsets and views of Cory Lake, this house has it all! The Formal Living Room and Dining Room have solid oak flooring, window seats, custom wood and marble mantles, and plenty of decorative trim and moldings. The Kitchen is a Chefs delight with granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, separate eating area, large pantry, decorative backsplash, custom tall wood cabinetry that even includes a desk and built in china cabinet. The Master Suite is on the main floor and overlooks the lake and pool. It has two oversized walk in closets with custom shelving. The Master Bathroom has granite counters with dual sinks, jetted soaking tub, separate shower, and water closet. Ascend the beautiful curved staircase to the additional Bedrooms, Bathrooms and Home Theater. The Home Theater has a wet bar, projection system, and stepped seating. There is plenty of space for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors around the caged pool with its custom rock waterfall. Cory Lake Isles is a gated resort style community with 24-hr security. It offers a 165 acre skiing and boating lake, tennis courts, playgrounds, hockey/skate rink, beach volleyball court, basketball courts large sand beach area, and a waterfront Club House with workout facility. Price includes lawn maintenance and pool service. Additional $250 HOA Application & Approval Required.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1175863.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT GERMAN @ 813-766-2343

(RLNE3968202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 Cory Lake Drive have any available units?
10501 Cory Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10501 Cory Lake Drive have?
Some of 10501 Cory Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10501 Cory Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10501 Cory Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 Cory Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10501 Cory Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10501 Cory Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10501 Cory Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 10501 Cory Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10501 Cory Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 Cory Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10501 Cory Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 10501 Cory Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 10501 Cory Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 Cory Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10501 Cory Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

