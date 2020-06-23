All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE

1004 East Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1004 East Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fully remodeled 3 bed/2bath home in Seminole Heights ready for its next tenant. Located right down the street from the New Nebraska Mini-Mart, Ella's folk art Cafe, Old heights bistro, and many more eclectic options. Park in your private driveway with carport and check out the massive front porch as you enter the house. Brand new A/C! The home features porcelain tile throughout, updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, and newer washer/dryer located inside the home for convenience. The exterior is equipped with a fully fenced backyard for you & your family to enjoy! Please contact the listing agent to make application. After we review the application and approve we will ask for the application fee of $50 per adult applicant. No application fee will be collected unless you hear from us. Don't miss your opportunity to get into a great neighborhood with lots to do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have any available units?
1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have?
Some of 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
