1004 E LOUISIANA AVENUE

Fully remodeled 3 bed/2bath home in Seminole Heights ready for its next tenant. Located right down the street from the New Nebraska Mini-Mart, Ella's folk art Cafe, Old heights bistro, and many more eclectic options. Park in your private driveway with carport and check out the massive front porch as you enter the house. Brand new A/C! The home features porcelain tile throughout, updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, and newer washer/dryer located inside the home for convenience. The exterior is equipped with a fully fenced backyard for you & your family to enjoy! Please contact the listing agent to make application. After we review the application and approve we will ask for the application fee of $50 per adult applicant. No application fee will be collected unless you hear from us. Don't miss your opportunity to get into a great neighborhood with lots to do!