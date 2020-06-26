1001 W Cypress St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils lobby carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities lobby

Single Family 3/2 House Down Town Tampa FL - Property Id: 224471



This house is ideally located next to down town area. This is located next of North Boulevard on the the West Cypress St. just next to the University of Tampa. The house has its own private lot fenced. Has Central AC and fenced lot with unique central The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms a decent size living room kitchen front lobby sitting room. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom. This house has all ceramic tiles flooring except the 3 bedrooms are carpet flooring. The has a front porch and a back porch. Yard has some good trees in the yard.

Best & Convenient location. Looking top accommodate Cute Starter family, Couple, Students etc.

Please call / Text Jay 813-618-0181.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224471

Property Id 224471



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5558540)