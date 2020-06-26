All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

1001 W Cypress St

1001 West Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

1001 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33607
West Riverfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
lobby
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
lobby
Single Family 3/2 House Down Town Tampa FL - Property Id: 224471

This house is ideally located next to down town area. This is located next of North Boulevard on the the West Cypress St. just next to the University of Tampa. The house has its own private lot fenced. Has Central AC and fenced lot with unique central The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms a decent size living room kitchen front lobby sitting room. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom. This house has all ceramic tiles flooring except the 3 bedrooms are carpet flooring. The has a front porch and a back porch. Yard has some good trees in the yard.
Best & Convenient location. Looking top accommodate Cute Starter family, Couple, Students etc.
Please call / Text Jay 813-618-0181.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224471
Property Id 224471

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5558540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 W Cypress St have any available units?
1001 W Cypress St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 W Cypress St have?
Some of 1001 W Cypress St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 W Cypress St currently offering any rent specials?
1001 W Cypress St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 W Cypress St pet-friendly?
No, 1001 W Cypress St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1001 W Cypress St offer parking?
No, 1001 W Cypress St does not offer parking.
Does 1001 W Cypress St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 W Cypress St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 W Cypress St have a pool?
No, 1001 W Cypress St does not have a pool.
Does 1001 W Cypress St have accessible units?
No, 1001 W Cypress St does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 W Cypress St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 W Cypress St does not have units with dishwashers.
