1001 S ROME AVENUE

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

EXCELLENT HYDE PARK LOCATION! Bella Roma Estates is located 3 blocks to Bayshore Blvd and 4 blocks to Hyde Park Village. This gorgeous luxury townhome has 2758 Sqft 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2 car garage in a small gated complex of 15 townhomes with a community pool. Plantation shutters, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, travertine, large eat-in kitchen and island, heavy crown and base moldings, decorative fireplace, large master bath with separate walk in shower and garden bath, walk in closets, 1st floor bedroom and full bath with walk in shower. This townhome is facing South and has two balconies and large windows that provide lots natural light. Available for lease May 2020.