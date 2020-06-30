All apartments in Tampa
1001 S ROME AVENUE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

1001 S ROME AVENUE

1001 South Rome Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1001 South Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
EXCELLENT HYDE PARK LOCATION! Bella Roma Estates is located 3 blocks to Bayshore Blvd and 4 blocks to Hyde Park Village. This gorgeous luxury townhome has 2758 Sqft 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2 car garage in a small gated complex of 15 townhomes with a community pool. Plantation shutters, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, travertine, large eat-in kitchen and island, heavy crown and base moldings, decorative fireplace, large master bath with separate walk in shower and garden bath, walk in closets, 1st floor bedroom and full bath with walk in shower. This townhome is facing South and has two balconies and large windows that provide lots natural light. Available for lease May 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 S ROME AVENUE have any available units?
1001 S ROME AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 S ROME AVENUE have?
Some of 1001 S ROME AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 S ROME AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 S ROME AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 S ROME AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1001 S ROME AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1001 S ROME AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1001 S ROME AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1001 S ROME AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 S ROME AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 S ROME AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1001 S ROME AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1001 S ROME AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1001 S ROME AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 S ROME AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 S ROME AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

