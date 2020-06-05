1000 W HORATIO STREET

Amenities

Fantastic Hyde Park location! Move-in ready 1 bedroom 1 bath. Bright with lots of natural light, Vinyl wood floors, and crown molding. Very inviting. Spacious living/dining room area offers a wood-burning fireplace and a balcony. The bedroom features carpet floors and double closet space including one walk-in. Also included in the unit is a stackable washer and dryer. This unit includes a well-placed parking space under the building that is close to the elevator. Walk to Hyde Park Village, Bayshore Blvd, and many of South Tampa's other popular gathering places!