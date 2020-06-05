All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

1000 W HORATIO STREET

1000 West Horatio Street · No Longer Available
Location

1000 West Horatio Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Fantastic Hyde Park location! Move-in ready 1 bedroom 1 bath. Bright with lots of natural light, Vinyl wood floors, and crown molding. Very inviting. Spacious living/dining room area offers a wood-burning fireplace and a balcony. The bedroom features carpet floors and double closet space including one walk-in. Also included in the unit is a stackable washer and dryer. This unit includes a well-placed parking space under the building that is close to the elevator. Walk to Hyde Park Village, Bayshore Blvd, and many of South Tampa's other popular gathering places!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W HORATIO STREET have any available units?
1000 W HORATIO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W HORATIO STREET have?
Some of 1000 W HORATIO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W HORATIO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W HORATIO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W HORATIO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1000 W HORATIO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1000 W HORATIO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W HORATIO STREET does offer parking.
Does 1000 W HORATIO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 W HORATIO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W HORATIO STREET have a pool?
No, 1000 W HORATIO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W HORATIO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1000 W HORATIO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W HORATIO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W HORATIO STREET has units with dishwashers.
