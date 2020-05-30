11960 SW 18th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom semi remodeled Townhouse. Large 2 Story, Corner unit located in the gated community of Les Chateaux at International Gardens in Miami. 1st floor tiled, 2nd floor carpet. Includes nice balcony. Great neighborhood! Great location, near FIU, the turnpike, shopping centers, and main roads. Tenant occupied until May 31st, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants. Offer must include proof of employment (paystubs). Please Text or call L/A for more information and to set an appointment for showing.