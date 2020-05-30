All apartments in Tamiami
11960 SW 18th Ter
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:42 AM

11960 SW 18th Ter

11960 Southwest 18th Terrace · (786) 291-5440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11960 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL 33175
International Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom semi remodeled Townhouse. Large 2 Story, Corner unit located in the gated community of Les Chateaux at International Gardens in Miami. 1st floor tiled, 2nd floor carpet. Includes nice balcony. Great neighborhood! Great location, near FIU, the turnpike, shopping centers, and main roads. Tenant occupied until May 31st, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants. Offer must include proof of employment (paystubs). Please Text or call L/A for more information and to set an appointment for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11960 SW 18th Ter have any available units?
11960 SW 18th Ter has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11960 SW 18th Ter have?
Some of 11960 SW 18th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11960 SW 18th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11960 SW 18th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11960 SW 18th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 11960 SW 18th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamiami.
Does 11960 SW 18th Ter offer parking?
No, 11960 SW 18th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 11960 SW 18th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11960 SW 18th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11960 SW 18th Ter have a pool?
No, 11960 SW 18th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11960 SW 18th Ter have accessible units?
No, 11960 SW 18th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11960 SW 18th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11960 SW 18th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 11960 SW 18th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 11960 SW 18th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
