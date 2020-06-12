/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
200 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11780 SW 18th St 514
11780 Southwest 18th Street, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
898 sqft
Your clients are looking for a good location ?. You just found it... Nice and comfortable apartment with amazing location in the hear of Miami. Really close to FIU, 8 St, markets and grocery stores.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11800 SW 18th St 514
11800 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
898 sqft
Great location, nice kite, balcony, tile,community pool , Laundry in unit . Elevator. Supermarket and majors expressways close by.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
12711 sw 30th st 615B
12711 Southwest 30th Street, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
922 sqft
Unit 615B Available 06/15/20 Blue Lagoon Condo - Property Id: 289795 Wonderful full remodeled apartment 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, with a wonderful marble floors. The view is to the Lagoon, Airport & Coral Gables! Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
2055 SW 122nd Ave
2055 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Beautiful apartment, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located on the third floor, nice view, all tile, washer and dryer inside of unit, walk-in-closet in the master bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
1152 NW 124th Pl
1152 Northwest 124th Place, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
water,electricity,no included,the property will be available april 1ro
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
2075 SW 122nd Ave
2075 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
910 sqft
IMPECCABLE & BRIGHT UNIT LOCATED IN A VERY CENTRALLY LOCATED AREA, "CORAL TOWERS" COMMUNITY READY TO MOVE-IN!! ALL FULLY TILED FLOORS THROUGHOUT & UPDATED BATHROOMS & KITCHEN WITH WASHER & DRYER INSIDE A PLUS++ LOTS OF LIGHT & PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
Results within 1 mile of Tamiami
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
Palm Isle is located at 11399 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
33 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
848 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13957 SW 44 LANE CR
13957 Southwest 44th Lane Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Centrally located, beautiful remodeled townhouse, 2bed, 2.5 bath, nice lake view. One car garage. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Accordion Shutters. Call Listing Agent. Bedrooms are spacious with bathroom inside each bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
245 NW 109th Ave 204IV
245 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Cozy Unit, Yet over 1,000 Square feet! - Property Id: 240190 Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in Laguna Club Condominium. This remodeled unit features a bright and ample living area, and tile floor throughout.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
290 Nw 109th Ave
290 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Two floors brand new Luxury Villa at Century Park West Gated Community. Modern & spacious 2 x 2 1/2 in the 2 floors. New appliances, A/C, Dishwasher & electrical water heater. Features include: formal living and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Tamiami
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
53 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1097 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
$
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
$
53 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Lago Mar
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
30 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1227 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Doral Landings East
17 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1166 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
27 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1212 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Similar Pages
Tamiami 1 BedroomsTamiami 2 BedroomsTamiami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTamiami 3 BedroomsTamiami Apartments with Balcony
Tamiami Apartments with GarageTamiami Apartments with GymTamiami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTamiami Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FL