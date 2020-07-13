/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
110 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
13100 Northwest 6th Terrace
13100 Northwest 6th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
3208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1281 SW 124th Ct 21-D
1281 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Property Id: 309365 Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome centrally located near major highways, excellent schools. Private gated community, community pool and nightly security guard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
13019 SW 4th St
13019 Southwest 4th Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
LOVELY CORNER ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY WITH AMPLE COVERED TERRACE OVERLOOKING TO AMAZING POOL. KITCHEN REMODELED WITH HIGH STANDARDS APPLIANCES, NEW TILE COUNTER WITH SNACK SPACE. PET FRIENDLY OWNER.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
University Park West
315 SW 134th Ct
315 Southwest 134th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious REMODELED single family home in amazing location, No association approval. Close to FIU and major highways. Very ample bedrooms, 2 Remodeled baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1411 SW 124th Ct
1411 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 BEDROOM 2.
Results within 1 mile of Tamiami
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
34 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
6 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1236 sqft
Palm Isle is located at 11399 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13840 SW 24th Ter
13840 Southwest 24th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1834 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - Property Id: 309999 Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in one of the most sought after locations in all of Miami. It is definitely a must see property. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11160 SW 2nd St
11160 Southwest 2nd Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in duplex in Sweetwater. Close to shopping centers. Unit with very private patio in the back. Pets under 20 pounds accepted with refundable $450 deposit. NO HOA, QUICK APPROVAL.
Results within 5 miles of Tamiami
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
Doral Landings East
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,483
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
$
54 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,458
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
39 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,605
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,522
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,418
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
16 Units Available
Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks
15000 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
895 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a preferred Miami location. Community offer two pools, gym and nearby trails. Outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and granite counters.
