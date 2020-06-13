Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

344 Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL with balcony

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11800 SW 18th St 514
11800 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
898 sqft
Great location, nice kite, balcony, tile,community pool , Laundry in unit . Elevator. Supermarket and majors expressways close by.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
13100 Northwest 6th Terrace
13100 Northwest 6th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,175
3208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
1177 NW 123rd Ct
1177 Northwest 123rd Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1240 sqft
Fully Upgraded Townhouse / Dolphin Mall/Belen Area - Property Id: 290443 Fully upgraded and remodeled townhouse in the Belen/Dolphin Mall area. 3 Bedrooms and 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1916 SW 131st Ct
1916 Southwest 131st Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 3 bedroom villa with 1 and a half bathrooms in excellent location, new porcelain floors, new bathrooms, the property was freshly painted, corner property with excellent terrace and patio for your entertainment, many parking spaces in front

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11790 SW 18 ST
11790 SW 18th St, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
Very well kept apartment near to FIU, Nice open kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms like no others. Big Balcony for entertainment. This is a must see! Ready to move in. Easy to show!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1071 NW 128th Ave
1071 Northwest 128th Avenue, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming 1-story home. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus cozy den. Formal living and dining rooms with arched entry ways. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter & pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11960 SW 18th Ter
11960 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom semi remodeled Townhouse. Large 2 Story, Corner unit located in the gated community of Les Chateaux at International Gardens in Miami. 1st floor tiled, 2nd floor carpet. Includes nice balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
12226 SW 17 LN
12226 Southwest 17th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location, close to FIU and Turnpike exit on 8 St. Beautiful comunity across street from a park. Unit is located in the corner with a side entrance to the patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 SW 125th Ct
3420 Southwest 125th Court, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Cozy efficiency in a great location close to Bird Rd and Turnpike. This efficiency has a private entrance and is detached from the main house. This is a lovely home for a single person. It does not have a separate bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
1152 NW 124th Pl
1152 Northwest 124th Place, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
water,electricity,no included,the property will be available april 1ro

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
12230 SW 34th St
12230 Southwest 34th Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Very nice home in family area. Newly painted. 2 bedroom and one bath on one side and master bedroom and bath on right side. Large kitchen with space for breakfast area, Living and dining, back porch and large back yard. Must see.

1 of 19

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
1221 SW 122nd Ave
1221 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
furnished unit. Centrally located and Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished unit. Tile on the main areas wood floors on the bedrooms, large balcony facing east and south of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit granite counter with wood cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Tamiami
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Isle is located at 11399 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
33 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13976 SW 46th Ter 23
13976 Southwest 46th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled condo/townhouse in front of the lake, big 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor with tile; laminate wood floor throughout stairs and second floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10871 NW 7th St 1424
10871 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1253 sqft
LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO - Property Id: 287637 LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO,,,UPGRADED KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES,,,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE,,,NEW A/C UNIT (1 YEAR OLD),,,24X24 PORCELAIN TILES ON 1ST FLOOR, CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR,,,2 ASSIGNED PARKING IN

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
12953 SW 53rd St
12953 Southwest 53rd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great opportunity to rent this cozy property, features 2 beds and 1 bath, Washer and Dryer inside the unit Excellent terrace great for entertainment, NO pets NO exceptions. Good Credit is required...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3262 SW 147th Ct
3262 SW 147th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Beautifully renovated 4 Beds 2.5 Baths home featuring an spacious and airy open floor plan, updated kitchen with quartz counter and stainless steal appliances, modern wood cabinets with LED lighting for a beautiful trendy look.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10847 NW 7th St
10847 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful apartment 3 bed, 2 bath available for rent close to Doral and close to the Dolphin mall. Completely renovated and with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern bathrooms, tile floor, balcony and 2 parking spot.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13957 SW 44 LANE CR
13957 Southwest 44th Lane Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Centrally located, beautiful remodeled townhouse, 2bed, 2.5 bath, nice lake view. One car garage. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Accordion Shutters. Call Listing Agent. Bedrooms are spacious with bathroom inside each bedroom.
City Guide for Tamiami, FL

"Florida isnt so much a place were one goes to reinvent oneself, as it is a place where one goes if one no longer wished to be found." (Doug Coupland)

Tamiami is a suburb of Miami, FL even though its name comes from two different florida areas Tampa and Miami. Tamiami is a family place most people there are married with kids, unlike a lot of Florida, where the residents are mostly retirees. Tamiami is a place dominated by residents from all over Central and South America, and over 90 percent of people there speak Spanish as a first language. The city was named for a trail that runs through the Everglades (Tamiami), so the area is known to be a bit swampy, like the rest of the Everglades. But the town also offers access to all of Miamis big city amenities, as well as its main draw the beach! The people who live in Tamiami are lovers of warm weather and sunshine.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tamiami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tamiami, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tamiami renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

