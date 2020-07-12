/
/
/
international gardens
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
381 Apartments for rent in International Gardens, Tamiami, FL
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
$
6 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
$
6 Units Available
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2075 SW 122nd Ave 331IV
2075 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
910 sqft
Spacious Unit in Sought After Area - Property Id: 310799 LOWEST PRICE AROUND THIS AREA! BEAUTIFUL 2/2 APARTMENT AT CORAL TOWERS CONDO WITH TILE THOUGHTOUT WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. VERY NICE COMMUNITY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1281 SW 124th Ct 21-D
1281 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Property Id: 309365 Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome centrally located near major highways, excellent schools. Private gated community, community pool and nightly security guard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2055 SW 122nd Ave
2055 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable area , Near to FIU and Turnpike , condo roof have at least 5 years old, washer and dryer inside the unit , Security cameras through the building , quiet neighborhood , tiled floors, wood in bedrooms, very clean, non smoking, utilities
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1411 SW 124th Ct
1411 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11790 SW 18 ST
11790 SW 18th St, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
Very well kept apartment near to FIU, Nice open kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms like no others. Big Balcony for entertainment. This is a must see! Ready to move in. Easy to show!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11960 SW 18th Ter
11960 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom semi remodeled Townhouse. Large 2 Story, Corner unit located in the gated community of Les Chateaux at International Gardens in Miami. 1st floor tiled, 2nd floor carpet. Includes nice balcony.
1 of 19
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1221 SW 122nd Ave
1221 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
furnished unit. Centrally located and Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished unit. Tile on the main areas wood floors on the bedrooms, large balcony facing east and south of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit granite counter with wood cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of International Gardens
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 SW 133rd Ave
325 Southwest 133rd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
Lovely, 1-story home in highly desirable area. Features 4 beds and 3 baths including a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and junior master suite. Formal living and dining rooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
870 SW 129th Pl 203IV
870 Southwest 129th Place, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Unit in University Park Fontainebleau - Property Id: 310802 Beautiful apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, granite counter Top, 2 assigned parking spaces, gated community, excellent location, close to FIU, restaurants, supermarkets,
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
891 SW 128 court
891 SW 128th Ct, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
1bed studio - Property Id: 118032 Very clean, private and includes utilities, closer to FIU Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118032 Property Id 118032 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847895)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11205 SW 4 st
11205 Southwest 4th Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Excellent location just few blocks away from FIU, very walk able are, plenty shopping centers around, No HOA, 1ST/2ND MONTH PLUS DEPOSIT, parking space for 2cars or more, available on Agust 1, property occupied do not disturb tenants.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13250 SW 17th Ln
13250 Southwest 17th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful apartment fully renovated. Fantastic opportunity to rent this 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartment in Playa Lago. This unit offers great specs for spending quality time with your loved ones.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13019 SW 4th St
13019 Southwest 4th Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
LOVELY CORNER ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY WITH AMPLE COVERED TERRACE OVERLOOKING TO AMAZING POOL. KITCHEN REMODELED WITH HIGH STANDARDS APPLIANCES, NEW TILE COUNTER WITH SNACK SPACE. PET FRIENDLY OWNER.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
10899 Sw 4th St, Miami, F
10899 Southwest 4th Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,745
804 sqft
Single bedroom unit for short-term lease in Miami-Dade, walking distance from FIU main campus.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
315 SW 134th Ct
315 Southwest 134th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious REMODELED single family home in amazing location, No association approval. Close to FIU and major highways. Very ample bedrooms, 2 Remodeled baths.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11160 SW 2nd St
11160 Southwest 2nd Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in duplex in Sweetwater. Close to shopping centers. Unit with very private patio in the back. Pets under 20 pounds accepted with refundable $450 deposit. NO HOA, QUICK APPROVAL.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
21 SW 113th Ave
21 Southwest 113th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
This is a beautiful townh9ouse in prime location near FIU, Turnpike, dolphin mall and international mall. it features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large living room and dinning room area. Family room and cozy kitchen. MUST SEE!!!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3101 SW 117th Ct
3101 Southwest 117th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in beautiful Southern Estate. This property offers 1,578 square feet of living space and a lot size of 7,500 square feet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1203 SW 128 AVE
1203 Southwest 128th Avenue, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS UNIT WITH LAKE RIGHT IN FRONT ! 1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED UNIT IN MOBILE HOME WITH KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR/ERANGE, MICROWAVE). BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. ENJOY LAKE, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, CHILD PLAY AREA.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10945 SW 7th St
10945 Southwest 7th Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1 bath For Rent, walking distance to FIU. Completely remodeled. New tile throughout, new kitchen with stainless appliances, and new bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11378 W Flagler St
11378 West Flagler Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nicely remodeled unit at 1st floor, 1 parking space in front of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit, washer and dryer, in a great location.
Results within 5 miles of International Gardens
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLUniversity Park, FLTamiami, FLSweetwater, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLOlympia Heights, FL